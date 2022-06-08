Previous
quai Voltaire by parisouailleurs
Photo 4159

quai Voltaire

8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Yes, Voltaire was a force we had to learn about when being educated! Was there an architectural influence too?
June 12th, 2022  
Helene ace
@maggiemae Thank you for your comment. I don't think he was any architectural influencer. Many streets and places have "famous" / important people's names like artists, politicians, scientits etc.
June 12th, 2022  
