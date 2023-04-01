Previous
Poisson d'Avril by parisouailleurs
Photo 4450

Poisson d'Avril

In France, April's fool is called "April's fish" : tradition was to stick a paper fish on other people's back without being noticed.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Helene

parisouailleurs
Helene
Photo Details

