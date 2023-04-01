Sign up
Photo 4450
Poisson d'Avril
In France, April's fool is called "April's fish" : tradition was to stick a paper fish on other people's back without being noticed.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st April 2023 9:26am
Tags
france
,
cat
,
toulouseh
