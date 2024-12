international memorial that has been engraved with the names of almost 580,000 soldiers who lost their lives in France, Nord-Pas-de-Calais region between 1914 and 1918, to remember and pay tribute to all these lives sacrificed during the Great War.More pictures of this very moving monument on my blog with this link http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/2024/10/anneau-de-la-memoire.html