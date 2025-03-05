Previous
Next
eating grass by parisouailleurs
Photo 5155

eating grass

5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Ours love grass too, we bought some cat grass recently but they still preferred the garden grass! Sweet capture, cute cat 🐱
March 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact