Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5181
April's fool
In France, on April 1st we used to stick paper fishes on people's back without being noticed.
It's called "poisson d'Avril" (April' fish).
I'm not sure if the tradition is still going on...
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
11352
photos
65
followers
64
following
1419% complete
View this month »
5174
5175
5176
5177
5178
5179
5180
5181
Latest from all albums
5425
5426
5178
5427
5179
5180
5428
5181
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st April 2025 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
cat
,
toulouseh
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close