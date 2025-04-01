Previous
April's fool by parisouailleurs
Photo 5181

April's fool

In France, on April 1st we used to stick paper fishes on people's back without being noticed.
It's called "poisson d'Avril" (April' fish).
I'm not sure if the tradition is still going on...
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1419% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact