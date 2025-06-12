Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5252
The Antoine Watteau Monument
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
11497
photos
64
followers
61
following
1438% complete
View this month »
5245
5246
5247
5248
5249
5250
5251
5252
Latest from all albums
5247
5494
5248
5495
5249
5250
5251
5252
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
11th June 2025 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
paris
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close