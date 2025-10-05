Previous
Dog at the flea market by parisouailleurs
Dog at the flea market

5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Anita
Great shot! Beautiful composition of a dog and armchair but a dog and purple flowers oxalis at the background are too dark as for me..
October 6th, 2025  
