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On the Champs Elysées by parisouailleurs
Photo 5533

On the Champs Elysées

Saut Hermes, international jumping competition under the Grand Palais' canopy. Warm up on the Champs Elysees
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
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