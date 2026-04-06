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dust bath by parisouailleurs
Photo 5547

dust bath

6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
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Louise & Ken ace
You're Toulouse is such a handsome boy and it's as though I can imagine feeling the warmth of his fur as he lies there in the sun! You've perfectly caught the essence of a cat moment in this picture!
April 7th, 2026  
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