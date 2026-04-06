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Photo 5547
dust bath
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
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NIKON D5300
Taken
6th April 2026 12:52pm
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france
,
cat
,
toulouseh
Louise & Ken
ace
You're Toulouse is such a handsome boy and it's as though I can imagine feeling the warmth of his fur as he lies there in the sun! You've perfectly caught the essence of a cat moment in this picture!
April 7th, 2026
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