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so... those are called hands? by parisouailleurs
Photo 5647

so... those are called hands?

11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
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John Falconer ace
Three hands hold your fingers together. Beautiful capture
July 12th, 2026  
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