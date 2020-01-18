Previous
Fontmell Revisited by pasttheirprime
Fontmell Revisited

One of those "Stop the car!" moments, followed by a frantic change of lenses, a dash through the mud to get to the fenceline and dawning realisation that it's barely over freezing and you're not wearing anything even resembling a jacket....

This was taken on the way to see friends for a mutual 50th birthday celebration. Spontaneously hitting the 10mm fully manual Samyang lens meant I got the sky, but didn't really do justice to the way the fog was smothering the villages in the bottom of the valley. It was an incredible sight, and I'm still wondering if I might have been better off with the kit 16-50mm Sony lens that matches the A77ii so perfectly. Too late to matter!

This is a multi-shot, bracketed pano, assembled in Lightroom with only a few mouse clicks.

Thanks for looking

Stu
Richard Sayer ace
Love the drama in this Stu and good to see you back posting
January 19th, 2020  
PTP: Past their Prime
@vignouse Thanks Richard - much appreciated
January 19th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Gorgeous scene - and so dramatic!
January 19th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot, composition
January 19th, 2020  
