Spring rising by pasttheirprime
Spring rising

Our move to Milton Abbas in Dorset was a deliberate move away from the town life we knew before. It has it's struggles and disadvantages. It also brings beauty and uncluttered peace.

I took the 10mm f2.8 Samsung out on todays dog walk/daily exercise. Seeing the way the sunlight was breaking through the new growth, I opted for F16 to get the starburst, then had to to push the ISO a bit to get acceptable shutter speeds for a hand-held pano. Many slate the Sony in these conditions, but I find it a good piece of kit for the price. That lens is immense.

We walked about 4 miles in these woods, the dog prancing like a deer through the bracken at times. It was a great start to the day.

As usual, my thanks for looking, and for your comments!

Stu
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Taffy ace
What a great area to wait out in social distancing. Beautiful scene.
April 19th, 2020  
