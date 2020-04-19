Spring rising

Our move to Milton Abbas in Dorset was a deliberate move away from the town life we knew before. It has it's struggles and disadvantages. It also brings beauty and uncluttered peace.



I took the 10mm f2.8 Samsung out on todays dog walk/daily exercise. Seeing the way the sunlight was breaking through the new growth, I opted for F16 to get the starburst, then had to to push the ISO a bit to get acceptable shutter speeds for a hand-held pano. Many slate the Sony in these conditions, but I find it a good piece of kit for the price. That lens is immense.



We walked about 4 miles in these woods, the dog prancing like a deer through the bracken at times. It was a great start to the day.



As usual, my thanks for looking, and for your comments!



Stu