Skyscape over Portland

It's been a while since I last posted anything - this is a direct reflection of how monumentally busy life has become both at work and at home in recent weeks. I've missed taking a few minutes to get some composition and balance back into both Life and photography.



I am starting to work on pulling together the energy, enthusiasm and materials to rip out and replace our cloakroom in the new pad - a place currently so horrid that my youngest daughter refers to it as "The Gremlin Toilet". She has a way with words.



Yesterday this preparation resulted in a visit to Dorchester to collect a delightfully unusual vanity sink, and today it resulted in a trip to Portland to collect a slab of raw slate to plonk it on. Seemed rude not to throw the hound in the car and take a camera along as well.



Given the coastline setting, I only took the 10mm f2.8 manual Samyang along - I just didn't see any point in lugging any more kit with me.



We were blessed with stunning skies and some fabulous autumnal sunshine this afternoon, and the famously rocky landscape lent itself to this shot. The colour version marginally exceeded the 20Mb upload limit, so I went with the monochrome alternative - those of you who follow along will recognise this as the pathetic excuse I didn't really need ;)



We walked just over 5 miles, discovering church ruins, abandoned quarries and ending up at Portland Bill lighthouse, where the lovey Mrs D bought refreshments.



Felt like a holiday, all wrapped up in one afternoon :)



