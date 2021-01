A Misty Start

I shot this earlier in the month, but have only just got round to processing it. This was taken from one step outside our front door - the mist was flowing almost liquid-like down the valley and was backlit quite beautifully by the sun. Within 10 minutes it had all but disappeared, so I'm glad I got chance to capture the scene.



We've very lucky to live where we do. The house might be a bit of a long term project, but the location is the real blessing.



Thanks for looking

Stu