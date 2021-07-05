Underwired Support

We were lucky enough to be amongst the very few guests at a surprise 70th birthday celebration yesterday. The lady in question is a very dear friend, and we were delighted to be invited by her daughter. The location was incredible - a VERY swanky suite in the Celtic Manor Resort, just over the bridge in Newport. Predictably the heavens opened as we crossed into Wales, to the extent that it was properly stormy at times. I'm glad to report that even the heavy rain couldn't dampen the spirits!



In contrast, the sun was shining as we bid farewell this morning, and with the lovely Mrs D driving I was able to capture this shot of the Prince of Wales Bridge and it's fabulous span of support wires as we crossed the River Severn back into England.



My original intent was to take my little car, which (being a rag-top) would have afforded an uninterrupted view of the underside of this amazing piece of engineering, but the forecast wasn't conducive so we took the family wagon instead - hence this is shot through the front windscreen. Unfortunately this has resulted in some internal reflection (of the dashboard - not our decision making!)



I've cropped and straightened this to a degree in Lightroom, then exported into SilverFX Pro2 for some monochrome nonsense :)



Thanks for looking, as ever.

Stu





PS - Despite the title, I've been extremely careful not to make any references that my Mother might object to... This was more difficult than I care to admit.