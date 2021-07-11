Corny Landscape

I know, I know - it's been done to death...



However...



This is another test of the new camera phone, and I have to say I'm mighty impressed!



This was taken in the field beyond the trees behind our Dorset pad - for the best part of the year it just looks muddy and flinty, but as harvest time looms ahead it looks just amazing :)



To be honest, I'm not sure if this is wheat, barley or something else - I guess I need to learn a fair bit more before I can count myself as a country boy!



Better on Black, if you have a moment.



Thanks

Stu