Previous
Next
Corny Landscape by pasttheirprime
Photo 532

Corny Landscape

I know, I know - it's been done to death...

However...

This is another test of the new camera phone, and I have to say I'm mighty impressed!

This was taken in the field beyond the trees behind our Dorset pad - for the best part of the year it just looks muddy and flinty, but as harvest time looms ahead it looks just amazing :)

To be honest, I'm not sure if this is wheat, barley or something else - I guess I need to learn a fair bit more before I can count myself as a country boy!

Better on Black, if you have a moment.

Thanks
Stu
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

PTP: Past their P...

@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
An amazing shot that is even better on black.
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise