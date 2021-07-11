Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 532
Corny Landscape
I know, I know - it's been done to death...
However...
This is another test of the new camera phone, and I have to say I'm mighty impressed!
This was taken in the field beyond the trees behind our Dorset pad - for the best part of the year it just looks muddy and flinty, but as harvest time looms ahead it looks just amazing :)
To be honest, I'm not sure if this is wheat, barley or something else - I guess I need to learn a fair bit more before I can count myself as a country boy!
Better on Black, if you have a moment.
Thanks
Stu
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
2
PTP: Past their P...
@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
532
photos
170
followers
111
following
145% complete
View this month »
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
PTP Yr 1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
field
,
dorset
,
camera-phone
,
cloudscape
,
ear ear
,
p30 pro
Joan Robillard
ace
An amazing shot that is even better on black.
July 11th, 2021
