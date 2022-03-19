Previous
Spring is EXCITING! by pasttheirprime
Photo 549

Spring is EXCITING!

Just a quick snap today - Mollie having a great time chasing that ball down...

Wonderful to walk in the sunshine today - just fabulous to feel that warmth after the winter and the following storms.

Hope all is well wherever you are.

Thanks for looking

Stu
19th March 2022

@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
