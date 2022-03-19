Sign up
Photo 549
Spring is EXCITING!
Just a quick snap today - Mollie having a great time chasing that ball down...
Wonderful to walk in the sunshine today - just fabulous to feel that warmth after the winter and the following storms.
Hope all is well wherever you are.
Thanks for looking
Stu
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
PTP: Past their P...
@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
Tags
rescue dogs rock
,
walking hearthrug
,
spring sunshine
,
move along - there's nothing to see here
