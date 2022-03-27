Pathway to Righteousness

Well, it's Mother's Day here in the UK and as Eldest has recently fractured her ankle we ended up heading to her place for a couple of hours this afternoon to mark the occasion.



By which I mean Mothers Day, not the fracture.



Aside from getting locked out of her house and having to break in through the upstairs bathroom window, the afternoon was quite relaxed. It was great to reunite as a family again, even if for a short while.



We got back to an overly excited hound, and felt the need to take her out for a walk before she started bouncing off the walls :) The Abbey was looking fabulous in the late afternoon spring sunshine - but typically I had The Wrong Lens On...



This then is a three layer, multi shot pano shot using the kit lens and thrown together in Lightroom. Loved the shadows on the LHS



I missed seeing my own Mum today, and sadly her card has yet to arrive. I know she'll see this though, so:



Happy Mothers Day, Mum - you're a cracker...



Thanks for looking, as always

Stu