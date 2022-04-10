Previous
Next
Fields of Gold by pasttheirprime
Photo 553

Fields of Gold

Not quite the shot I was aiming for on this occasion! I was intending to show far more of the rape field, but there was something not quite right with the framing - so after a lot of mucking about with various crops (excuse the pun) I ended up with this...

Actually taken yesterday morning, it was just fantastic to feel the warmth of the spring sunshine after what has been a cold and rainy week. The lovely Mrs D and I walked the hound in a large circuit taking in farmland and fields of the local equestrian centre, before looping back to the top of the village. This is the view toward Poole harbour, and I love the way the light is catching the rolling hills in the far distance (although you need to zoom in a bit to really see it!)

Thanks for looking, as always :)

Stu
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

PTP: Past their P...

@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise