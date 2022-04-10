Fields of Gold

Not quite the shot I was aiming for on this occasion! I was intending to show far more of the rape field, but there was something not quite right with the framing - so after a lot of mucking about with various crops (excuse the pun) I ended up with this...



Actually taken yesterday morning, it was just fantastic to feel the warmth of the spring sunshine after what has been a cold and rainy week. The lovely Mrs D and I walked the hound in a large circuit taking in farmland and fields of the local equestrian centre, before looping back to the top of the village. This is the view toward Poole harbour, and I love the way the light is catching the rolling hills in the far distance (although you need to zoom in a bit to really see it!)



Thanks for looking, as always :)



Stu