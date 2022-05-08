Previous
Flaming Heck!
Flaming Heck!

Things are a little chaotic here at The Dorset Pad - after a fair wait due to covid lockdowns and so forth, we finally have some progress on the major build! As is to be expected with fairly large home projects, initially this involves little morenthan demolition and mess - but we are hoping to see a shift from tear down to the start of construction in the week ahead...

In the meantime, we may as well BBQ!

You'll have to forgive me if my offerings are few and far between for the next few weeks - my focus is definitely elsewhere at the moment!!

Thanks for looking

Stu
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Some tasty morsels on the BBQ.
May 8th, 2022  
