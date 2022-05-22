Turned out nice again

Well, the house project has cracked on way past the turning back phase... This was it a few days back (but just processed, so I'm claiming it for my Sunday image)...



There has been some interesting weather along the way, too - I set the camera up with an intervalometer in our bedroom to capture this.



Since this shot the majority of the upstairs floor joists have gone in - all in all am very happy with progress



Thanks for looking



Stu