Well, I'm glad to report that our Big Build is coming along quite nicely



We now have an upstairs floor installed, as well as the rooms framed out downstairs. As you can see in this photo, the roof structure is also now going in, and by the end of this week we hope to see all the rafters in situ! :)



This shot features Youngest, who is proving very adaptable to the current turmoil of life. She bought herself this hammock recently, and on Friday evening I found her up here, watching the sun setting down the valley. At the time I was busy doing things, so only took a quick phone camera shot, but on reflection I thought it would be nice to retake it using the "propper" camera. Jessica needed little encouragement to set up again, and last night there were even some pretty clouds to complete the sky :)



This was shot with the Sony A77ii and Samyang 10mm - I dialled in F16 to get the starburst, and went HDR (3 exposures) to cater for the dynamic range.



