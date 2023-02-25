Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 566
Framed
Sneaky little phone camera shot from the rather stunningly vista'd room at the top of Durlston Castle, near Swanage.
I did tweak this a little in Lightroom, and the lovely Mrs D thinks I've gone a bit too far with the hues - but in my defence I am partially colour blind (CP3) so sometimes things do go a bit awry!
Either way, I think the subtle tones inside the room are actually the star of the show...
This was taken today - a break from the relentless work on the house and a celebration of our youngest's 22nd Birthday. How terribly aging is that?!
Far better on black, if you have a moment...
Thanks for looking
Stu
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PTP: Past their P...
@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
566
photos
151
followers
104
following
155% complete
View this month »
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
PTP Yr 1
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
25th February 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
landscape
,
a room with a view
,
not my house
,
durlston castle
Beverley
Awesome photo tweaked or not. Beautiful colour’s with a mysterious view..
age is but a member…. Feel proud
I have have fun & tricky diving memories from swanage … brilliant moments.
February 25th, 2023
PTP: Past their Prime
@beverley365
tricky diving memories sound more scary than fun!! Thanks for the comment...
February 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
February 25th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think it turned out very well. Whether is is overdone or not probably depends what you were going for and if you were trying to produce a true to reality picture or rather aiming to make an engaging image.
February 25th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I love the contrast between inside and out
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
age is but a member…. Feel proud
I have have fun & tricky diving memories from swanage … brilliant moments.