Framed

Sneaky little phone camera shot from the rather stunningly vista'd room at the top of Durlston Castle, near Swanage.



I did tweak this a little in Lightroom, and the lovely Mrs D thinks I've gone a bit too far with the hues - but in my defence I am partially colour blind (CP3) so sometimes things do go a bit awry!



Either way, I think the subtle tones inside the room are actually the star of the show...



This was taken today - a break from the relentless work on the house and a celebration of our youngest's 22nd Birthday. How terribly aging is that?!



Far better on black, if you have a moment...



Thanks for looking

Stu