Framed by pasttheirprime
Photo 566

Framed

Sneaky little phone camera shot from the rather stunningly vista'd room at the top of Durlston Castle, near Swanage.

I did tweak this a little in Lightroom, and the lovely Mrs D thinks I've gone a bit too far with the hues - but in my defence I am partially colour blind (CP3) so sometimes things do go a bit awry!

Either way, I think the subtle tones inside the room are actually the star of the show...

This was taken today - a break from the relentless work on the house and a celebration of our youngest's 22nd Birthday. How terribly aging is that?!

Far better on black, if you have a moment...

Thanks for looking
Stu
25th February 2023

@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day.
Beverley
Awesome photo tweaked or not. Beautiful colour’s with a mysterious view..
age is but a member…. Feel proud

I have have fun & tricky diving memories from swanage … brilliant moments.
February 25th, 2023  
PTP: Past their Prime
@beverley365 tricky diving memories sound more scary than fun!! Thanks for the comment...
February 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
February 25th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I think it turned out very well. Whether is is overdone or not probably depends what you were going for and if you were trying to produce a true to reality picture or rather aiming to make an engaging image.
February 25th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I love the contrast between inside and out
February 25th, 2023  
