Anvil Point Lighthouse

A second offering from yesterday's day out to the coast, just south of Swanage. It was bitterly cold on the coastal path, with a biting wind - however it was worth enduring! It was great to see the sea and listen to the wild birds on the cliff edge, and the view was just lovely.



This was a handheld pano, shot via my ancient Minolta 50mm f1.7 prime and stitched together in lightroom.



