Chesterfield Filler

Just a fill shot for today. Took delivery of a 'new' (to us) leather Chesterfield sofa for the Dorset Project lounge. This isn't it. This is the other one, but the light is hitting it rather better, so it makes the cut!



It's so nice to building the rooms back up after all the demolition and chaos of the past year!



Take a seat, why don't you..





