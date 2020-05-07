Previous
Shadow Boxing Dwarf Tomato by patlynnfor
Shadow Boxing Dwarf Tomato

This year is my dwarf tomato experiment. Loving the easy to manage size of these plants so far. This one has a lot of anthocyanin - should be a saladette size.
@patlynnfor
