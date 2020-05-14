Previous
Next
Clown Dwarf Tomato by patlynnfor
8 / 365

Clown Dwarf Tomato

This seed was given to me with the name Clown, which will be a yellow tomato, but I have no other information on it. It's about 3 ft. tall, leggy, and plenty of these tomatoes on it. Looking forward to seeing what I get.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Hill Country Gard...

@patlynnfor
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise