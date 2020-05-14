Sign up
8 / 365
Clown Dwarf Tomato
This seed was given to me with the name Clown, which will be a yellow tomato, but I have no other information on it. It's about 3 ft. tall, leggy, and plenty of these tomatoes on it. Looking forward to seeing what I get.
14th May 2020
