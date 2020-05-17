Sign up
Coastal Red Dwarf Tomato
Another tomato I received that I can't find anything online about - there is a Coastal Pride, so this may be it. In any case, should be a nice size and this plant is loaded!
17th May 2020
17th May 20
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
18th May 2020 12:06pm
red
tomatoes
dwarf
