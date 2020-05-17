Previous
Coastal Red Dwarf Tomato by patlynnfor
Coastal Red Dwarf Tomato

Another tomato I received that I can't find anything online about - there is a Coastal Pride, so this may be it. In any case, should be a nice size and this plant is loaded!
