Previous
Next
Aftershock Dwarf Tomato by patlynnfor
12 / 365

Aftershock Dwarf Tomato

So looking forward to this one - supposed to be lime-colored with bright orange and purple splashes, bicolor green flesh and the center will have a red spot. Who wouldn't love that?!
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Hill Country Gard...

@patlynnfor
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise