Husky Gold Dwarf Tomato by patlynnfor
Husky Gold Dwarf Tomato

One is starting to turn a beautiful yellow! Supposed to be a beefsteak, and should turn orange when ready. Can't wait!!
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Hill Country Gard...

@patlynnfor
