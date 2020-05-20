Previous
Rosalinda Dwarf Tomato by patlynnfor
Rosalinda Dwarf Tomato

Was surprised by this one today! It's already ripening on the vine, so I'm going to leave it a day or two more. Ping pong ball sized, pink fruit on about a 3 foot plant.
