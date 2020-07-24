Previous
Next
Beach full of shells by patnitsa
7 / 365

Beach full of shells

Redondo Beach, CA. These shells are tiny and almost not noticeable until you look... and suddenly all you can see are these shells
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Patnitsa Vecher

@patnitsa
My family recently moved to California after a couple years in Micronesia, where I was lucky to do a lot of SCUBA diving. Seeing amazing...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise