Running water by patnitsa
10 / 365

Running water

This is the first time I was able to get the running water effect. I have seen it in pictures of other photographers, but wasn't able to do it myself. Today was a total surprise. I wasn't even going for it, but here it is!
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Patnitsa Vecher

@patnitsa
My family recently moved to California after a couple years in Micronesia, where I was lucky to do a lot of SCUBA diving. Seeing amazing...
