California Blue Dorid by patnitsa
California Blue Dorid

While SCUBA diving off Catalina Island saw this nudibranch. Out of 20 or so pictures, only one came out decent 😖
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Patnitsa Vecher

@patnitsa
My family recently moved to California after a couple years in Micronesia, where I was lucky to do a lot of SCUBA diving. Seeing amazing...
