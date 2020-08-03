Previous
Mr. Garibaldi by patnitsa
Mr. Garibaldi

The official state fish of California: Garibaldi damselfish. Picture taken while SCUBA diving off Catalina Island
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Patnitsa Vecher

@patnitsa
My family recently moved to California after a couple years in Micronesia, where I was lucky to do a lot of SCUBA diving. Seeing amazing...
