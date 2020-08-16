Previous
Baby Horn Shark by patnitsa
Baby Horn Shark

This guy was so tiny and so cute! We found him on a night dive off the Redondo Beach.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Patnitsa Vecher

@patnitsa
My family recently moved to California after a couple years in Micronesia, where I was lucky to do a lot of SCUBA diving. Seeing amazing...
