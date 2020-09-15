Previous
My Octopus Teacher by patnitsa
31 / 365

My Octopus Teacher

This was on a night dive off Redondo Beach. After seeing the movie My Octopus Teacher, these creatures have a whole new meaning for me
15th September 2020

Patnitsa Vecher

@patnitsa
My family recently moved to California after a couple years in Micronesia, where I was lucky to do a lot of SCUBA diving. Seeing amazing...
