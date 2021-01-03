Previous
Next
Splash by patnitsa
67 / 365

Splash

Rocky beach of Palos Verdes. High surf.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Patnitsa Vecher

@patnitsa
My family recently moved to California after a couple years in Micronesia, where I was lucky to do a lot of SCUBA diving. Seeing amazing...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise