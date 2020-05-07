Previous
in a cupboard by patriciae
in a cupboard

Todays topic or suggestion, i did climb into another cupboard and takes a photo from inside, the view was not that interesting.
this does say quite a lot about what's happening ATM lots of drinking.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
Pigeons Farm ace
Nice photo. I wish we could have seen you climbing into the other cupboard!
May 8th, 2020  
