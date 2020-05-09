Previous
Flower power by patriciae
9 / 365

Flower power

This is a rather large metal flower that lives in my garden, i purchased it for my sisters birthday quite a few year ago. Unfortunately i fell in love with it so i bought her a different presant.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
