keepsakes by patriciae
10 / 365

keepsakes

Its Mothers day in Australia today. While i have been de cluttering due to Covid 19 i found quite a few of my children's art works, I have 4 children ranging from 28 - 33 so no longer children.
This is a display of some of the older works (from primary school) along with the one I received today, the center with all the flowers. It was organized by my daughter each of my children and grandchildren made there own flower with there face in the center.
I guess this one will be going back into my keepsake box along with the older ones, .The center bottom of the photo is one i sent to my Mum when we first arrived in Australia back in 1988.Some things you just have to keep.
Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
