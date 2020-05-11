Previous
Soft Wrinkles by patriciae
11 / 365

Soft Wrinkles

No idea what to take a photo of today ,wrinkles was the brief. Just about to give up when I spotted this in a magazine. I hope this is still allowed.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
