My life

Todays memo " through a door" This is the view i have when i return home from work, shopping and as of today visiting.

i will head off to see my Grandchildren today and be allowed to enter there houses, i have seen them in there gardens or over there fences. Sorry, I am just realizing how wrong this sounds, sounds like i have been stalking them, well no! Corona is to blame. I am still going to be cautious, still no cuddles and strictly stick to the 1.5m rule. Just to sit with my Children with a coffee and watch the Grandchildren do there School work or just play will be enough. Well enough for now bring back the cuddles.