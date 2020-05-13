Fisherman's Shed

Memo today," a place where i like to sit" well this is the view from the place i like to sit, i didn't sit today as we are still not allowed. It was a quick photo then off to see four of the Grandchildren. Two were schooling and the other two had a couple of Mums and friends over, it was so good to see them laughing and running around with there friends. The Mums kept the 1.5 distance but it is very hard to expect 2 and 3 year old's to do the same.

I've had a very enjoyable relaxing day today besides missing my Children and Grand Children I have enjoyed the slower life we have all had to take on.