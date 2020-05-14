Previous
Anniversary dinner by patriciae
14 / 365

Anniversary dinner

I removed myself from FB as I was sick of seeing photos of food. So I apologise for this photo.
My brief today was on a plate so this was as good as my imagination gets.it was however a special meal for my wedding anniversary, 37 happy years.
