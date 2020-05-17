Previous
New life, by patriciae
17 / 365

New life,

Memo for today What's New!
When I read this I thought I have nothing new, this made me think a little more about everything new every day. This little flower is the only flower on the plant, I am not sure if it is the first or if it has just made a mistake thinking the nice weather was actually Spring. I made a decision at the beginning of this year not to purchase anything new unless it was a necessity, so far so good I have purchased 1 pair of sandals
Now we are free to shop again I have been tempted but really there is nothing I need, lots I want but nothing i need that I need to purchase!!!. I hope this time has helped everyone realise what the important things in life are.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
