New life,

Memo for today What's New!

When I read this I thought I have nothing new, this made me think a little more about everything new every day. This little flower is the only flower on the plant, I am not sure if it is the first or if it has just made a mistake thinking the nice weather was actually Spring. I made a decision at the beginning of this year not to purchase anything new unless it was a necessity, so far so good I have purchased 1 pair of sandals

Now we are free to shop again I have been tempted but really there is nothing I need, lots I want but nothing i need that I need to purchase!!!. I hope this time has helped everyone realise what the important things in life are.