Patterned by patriciae
18 / 365

Patterned

Memo Patterned.
Busy day at work today and Hubby was making dinner when i got home, all i wanted to do was sit quietly with a glass of wine. This was the first thing that entered my head as a pattern, a very quick lazy photo.
