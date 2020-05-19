Previous
Mr Tweet by patriciae
19 / 365

Mr Tweet

Memo Birds,
Too busy at work again today so coped out with this Metal friend, we have birds visit the garden all the time but this one always stays
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
