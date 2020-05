Skyline

Memo Skyline,

Once I thought about it this is more an Horizon than a skyline, I hope you like it anyway.

The land you see on the Horizon is French Island and further on Phillip Island. Phillip Island is well known, French not so much. Considering they are reasonably close together one is well populated and a major tourist attraction. The other only has 100 or so residents some may say still a tourist attraction but more for the scenery and wildlife.