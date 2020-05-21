Previous
Leaves by patriciae
21 / 365

Leaves

I copped out again tonight, I had ideas of photographing Autumn leaves. It was cold and wet when I got home so I opted for an indoor plant. Not very impressive.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Patricia E

I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
